Edo: How Obaseki emerged unopposed

as BoT congratulates governor for emerging PDP candidate

…Calls for formidable unity ahead of 2023

By Dirisu Yakubu

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Thursday emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the September 19 election.

Ahead of the primaries which held in Benin City, the Edo state capital on Thursday, Obaseki was facing an uncertain fate as co-aspirant, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama had approached a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt seeking the disqualification of the governor from participating in the primaries.

However, Vanguard gathered that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party led by Prince Uche Secondus as well governors elected on the platform of the PDP succeeded in pacifying Ogbeide-Ihama who few hours to balloting dropped of the contest and urged his supporters to rally behind Obaseki.

With that, Obaseki was fated to face businessman cum politician, Kenneth Imasuangbon but following the intervention of the various organs of the party, the aspirant toed the line of others and pledged to work together with Obaseki in the interest of the party.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees, BoT of the PDP on Thursday congratulated Governor Obaseki for his victory, urging all and sundry to work together to deliver the state to the party in September.

In a statement by its chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, the BoT called for formidable unity among party members so that PDP will emerge the ruling party in 2023.

The Board of Trustees also congratulated the NWC of the party and the PDP governors for their tireless efforts in bringing Obaseki into the party fold.

He also thanked the state executives and other members of the BoT for their efforts in sustaining the party.

The statement reads: “On behalf of over 100 PDP BoT members, who serve as the conscience of the party, I wish to sincerely congratulate first the entire people of Edo state inclusive of all political parties, especially members of our party PDP who encouraged Governor Obaseki to quickly move to PDP.

“My biggest congratulations go to Governor Obaseki who quickly understood the All Progressives Congress, APC dirty game in their effort to mock and disgrace him.

“I want to appeal to the leadership and all members of PDP to continue to make our party strong and more united in our efforts to govern Nigeria come 2023. The party should shun actions that will not bring progress. The BoT is ever ready to work with party members especially our NWC and governors.

“We congratulate all the South-South governors for producing all PDP governors from their zone and appeal to other governors to do the same.

“I want to assure the party and all members that BoT is one and united and is ever ready to carry out its responsibilities as the conscience of the party.”

