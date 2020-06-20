Edo guber: PDP governors, Mandate forum pledge support for Obaseki, Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum has assured Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, deputy governor, Philip Shaibu and their teeming supporters, who joined the party on Friday, of accommodation and level playing field.

The Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal-led PDP Governors’ Forum also wished Obaseki God’s blessings and guidance as he subjects himself to the forthcoming primaries of the party.

The PDP governorship primary in Edo State is slated for Thursday, June 25th.

The forum, in a statement by its Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, described Obaseki’s entry into PDP as a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

According to the statement, “We welcome you to the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR and all other PDP Governors in the Forum.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

“The PDP Governors welcome you to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development of Edo State.

“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance.

“The Forum extends the solidarity and support of your colleagues to you and all of your teeming followers into the party and assures you all of accommodation and level playing field.”

In the same vein, the Obaseki Mandate Forum has congratulated the Edo state governor and deputy governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu for taking a bold step in quitting the All Progressives Congress, APC for the PDP.

National chairman of the forum, Chief Nathaniel Momoh said the group considers Obaseki’s defection as one “that was long in coming following the poor handling of his aspiration by the Adams Oshiomhole-led All Progressives Congress.

“We believe this is a positive step in the right direction and a clarion call on members of the forum to double our efforts to ensure his victory at the poll.

“We salute his consistency, courage and patience in everything he stands for with the ultimate goal of making sure Edo’s interest is jealously guarded.

“We in the Obaseki/Shaibu Mandate Forum are elated over the new political party identity of the governor and call on all Edo people to stand by the governor irrespective of tribe or creed.

“It is critical that all Edo people stand with Obaseki in his new political party especially as it offers Edo state the continuity in the development strides of the governor,” the statement read in part.

The group also reminded the electorate of what awaits them adding that “a second term for Obaseki is another opportunity for consistent development across Edo state.”

The statement continued: “We state that support for Obaseki is support for progress, development and advancement to all parts of Edo state just as it is a support against the plot to enthrone a godfather, whose role in politics is to de-emphasis development and run a reward for bad governance.”

