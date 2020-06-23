Edo Guber: PDP denies maligning Gov Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday night denied sponsoring media campaign to malign Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described media publications targeted against the governor as “the handwork of external forces and enemies of the PDP who are bent on sowing seeds of discord within the party.

A national daily (not Vanguard) in its Tuesday publication, quoted Governor Wike as referring to some National Working Committee members as tax collectors among other derogatory names.

The statement reads, “The National Working Committee wishes to place on record that none of its members has acted like a “tax collector” in whatever meaning the term represents either in the process leading to the Edo primary election or any other state.

“Our party holds Governor Wike and indeed all our PDP governors, who, of course, have been the pillars of our great party, with the utmost respect and had always consulted them on all party affairs.

“The PDP appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of our governors and will not allow enemies of our party, who are out to cause disunity in our fold by sponsoring baseless publications against our leaders, to have their ways.

“This time demands the unity of all our leaders to keep our political rivals, who are facing extinction, from importing their crises into our party.

“The PDP remains one indivisible family and our members are at alert and will continue to resist every attempt by external forces to divide our ranks at this critical time.”

