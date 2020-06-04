Edo Election: Voter protection is paramount- NCP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Conscience Party, NCP, has sought for the protection of voters and their votes during the forthcoming election in Edo state.

National Chairman of the NPC ,Dr Yunusa Tanko said on Thursday that the Edo state election will be determined by 2,210,534 registered voters with 18 LGAs at 2,627 polling units, using 20,974 staffs to execute the election.

According to him, “the voters are the major actors in this triangle of electoral process, they vote for the candidate of their choice hoping and praying that whoever wins will deliver on the campaign promises made.”

“The question you want to ask is, how well are the electorates protected during and after election?”

READ ALSO:

“Frankly speaking they are barely protected, in fact they are subject of attack in most cases. In the present scenario the voters must find a way to protect their vote and themselves by demanding for total protection or NO vote.”

He said issues were raised on use of mask to be provided by INEC to protect the voters amidst the covid 19 pandemic, as this may lead to voters apathy if not properly arranged.

“All of this must be critically looked into,” he said.

According to him, while it was established that most of the political parties were in court for one litigation or another, the National Conscience Party (NCP) was ready to conduct its primary elections for both Edo and Ondo state.

“As we appreciate the level of work put in place for both elections by INEC, it is instructive that every single component of the electoral process performs its own part credibly well to avoid the blame game but acceptable election by all,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: