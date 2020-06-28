Edo Assembly applauds Obaseki for repositioning state-owned broadcasting outfit, EBS

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Abumere Okiye, has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki on the repositioning of Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS).

Okiye made the submission when he led other members of the Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Orientation, on a fact-finding visit as part of the Assembly’s oversight function.

He said the committee was at the station to ascertain the challenges in the management of the broadcasting outfit.

Addressing the management and staff of EBS, after receiving the document submitted to the committee on the state of affairs of the station, Okiye said more effort was needed to revamp the broadcasting house.

The speaker said the visit has exposed the committee members to the issues the management is contending with, noting that the House will intervene to iron out grey areas.

Okiye, who is also Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Orientation, promised to ensure that more funding is allocated to the station to enable it to compete with other broadcasting outfits.

The speaker and other members of the committee were taken on a guided tour of the station to inspect its facilities and newly purchased equipment, including the proposed Broadcast Academy; a 400kva generator, and television and radio transmitters.

Vanguard

