Edo APC Governorship candidate reaffirms commitment to speedy reconciliation

Kindly Share This Story:

The flag bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has thanked party members after the party’s primary election while reaffirming his commitment to unifying the party ahead of the Edo State election.

Recall that the former Secretary to Edo State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Monday scored a total of 28,838 votes while Dr. Pius Odubu pulled 3,776 votes and Hon. Osaro Obazee scored 2,724 votes in the APC direct primaries in Edo State.

Reacting to his victory while receiving his certificate of return as the winner of the primaries, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu praised other aspirants for their maturity and statesmanship which he said has helped moved the party forward and kept the contest issue-based and respectful.

Acknowledging discontent that may exist in some quarters, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu promised speedy reconciliation of all existing issues and assured party members of a united front as the countdown to the polls officially kicks off.

He also promised to reach out to all members of the party, including the Governor of the State who recently defected to the PDP to join in the quest to strengthen the party in the state and ensure that it is victorious at the polls in November.

Decrying the charged atmosphere that trailed the tussle for the party’s ticket in the state which, according to him, adversely affected the governance of the state, he called for a return to normalcy, challenging all stakeholders involved in the state’s politics to imbibe the peaceful and responsible conduct displayed by members of the APC while participating in the primaries.

On his part, the Chairman of the Election Committee for the Primaries, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, while presenting the Pastor Ize-Iyamu as the party’s elected candidate, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, led by the State Commissioner, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Tinikin, the State Police Command, DSS, and the media for their roles in ensuring the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He also praised members of the party for their compliance with all health guidelines and peaceful conduct throughout the duration of the voting process. Noting the downpour in the early hours of the day, he expressed respect for the resilience of the members who defied the weather and waited patiently in line, according to social distancing rules, to play their part in choosing the party’s representative.

Leaders of the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization including former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Samson Osagie, Head of Contacts, Hon. Kehinde Garrick, Women Mobilizer, Mariam Jubril Ohamen, and the Edo South Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile, all expressed delight at the emergence of Pastor Ize-Iyamu and described it as the turning of a new page for the party in the state.

Kindly Share This Story: