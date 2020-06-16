Vanguard Logo

Edo 2020: Why Obaseki, Shaibu dumped APC

On 4:44 pm
Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shaibu

Vow to press on with fight against godfathers

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the action is a fallout of a battle that arose from his refusal to subvert the will of the people for the interest of a predatory group of godfathers and political thugs.

The governor, who addressed journalists, after meeting with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, noted that he shall pursue his aspiration for a second term in office on another platform.

In a statement, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said Governor Obaseki’s resignation came as a result of his resolve to continue the battle to protect the resources of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has also resigned from the APC.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Ward Chairman, APC Ward 11, Etsako West Local Government Area, he said, “I write pursuant to Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever.

“Please note that this resignation takes immediate effect,” he added.

Follow the wild reactions as Nigerians take sides on Obaseki’s resignation.

