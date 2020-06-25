Edo 2020: Why I stepped down from PDP guber race — Imansuagbon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

AFTER days of resistance, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kenneth Imansuagbon eventually stepped down to pave way for Governor Godwin Obaseki as the sole candidate of the party.

Imansuagbon said he stepped down because of his desire to build a strong and united Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State just as he pledged to lead the campaign for the re-election of Obaseki.

He said though it was a painful decision for him and his supporters across the state and beyond, he refused to be “a spanner in the clog of the party.”

According to him, “It is a defining moment for the party and the Country. It is painful for me to submit my 16 years of trying to be governor.

“However, I needed to take it because of the unity of the party, because of the Nigerian nation as a country. The country, the party is far above me, the pressure was much. I cannot be a spanner in the clog of the party.

“The struggle is not about me anymore but about the Country, Edo and Obaseki himself are doing very well. So I have decided to step down for him and support him.

“Obaseki has assured me that all my dream for the state he will work on it; that he will tackle the issue of hunger, that he will identify with the weak, address the challenges on our roads, built more schools and make the people happier.

“Obaseki is a fine gentleman, there can only be one captain at a time. I have always known him from afar. Humanity demands that a man who has done well, though he was distracted by APC and Oshiomhole, needs to be supported.

Imasuagbon said it was good the governor took the decision to leave APC when he did.

While noting that his political future is with God, he assured that PDP would emerge victorious in the September 19 poll. “PDP will defeat APC with a landslide and I will lead the attack,” he said.



