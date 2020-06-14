Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Edo 2020: PDP applauds Obaseki’s infrastructural devt

On 7:25 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edo 2020: PDP applauds Obaseki’s infrastructural devt
From right: Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Omiyi Ehigiamusor, during inspection of facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Says party abide by govt’s regulations in conduct of primary election

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has applauded Governor Godwin Obaseki’s developmental strides in the various sectors of the state.

The Chairman, Edo PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi gave the commendation after inspecting facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, ahead of the party’s forthcoming primary election scheduled to hold on June 19th 2020.

Addressing journalists at the stadium, the state PDP chairman expressed appreciation to the governor for approving the use of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the conduct of the party’s primary election.

ALSO READ: Obaseki: We’ll be guided by what is right, just, PDP says

He noted that the PDP is very impressed with the transformation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, adding, “We are going ahead with our preparations and on the 19th of June, we are coming here to do what we know how to do best, and we will do it peacefully.

“We have 2,100 delegates. The stadium has a capacity for 15,000; so as you can see, we are going to maintain social distancing. We will abide by the rules and regulations as contained in the Gazette by the state government.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!