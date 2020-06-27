EDO 2020: Mabel Oboh becomes running mate for ADC Governorship aspirant

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of today’s African Democratic Congress, ADC, Governorship primary in Edo State, the party’s chieftains have endorsed seasoned broadcaster and philanthropist, Mabel Oboh as the running mate of its Governorship candidate, Hon. Dr Benjamin Akhigbe.

Oboh, delved into politics early this year, after she became the spokesperson for the Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos chapter of African Democratic Congress. Thereafter, she was appointed as a member of ADC National Strategy Committee Edo 2020 Governorship Election, before the party chieftains endorsed her as the running mate of their Governorship candidate, Dr Benjamin Akhigbe.

Nollynow gathered that lady Mable Oboh, who’s also the founder, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star (MOCSO), was endorsed unanimously after series of consultations by the party chieftains.

The excited entertainer-turned-politician thanked the members of the party for choosing her as the running mate of their governorship aspirant and promised not to disappoint them.

“I’m particularly pained just like the rest of you are because I’m a mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunty and most importantly the servant of the people. Hence what is happening in Edo State must stop,” Oboh said.

Born into the family of the late Major Humphrey Oboh and late, Mrs Comfort Oboh, Mabel started her career in the entertainment industry in the early 80s, after her training in Cinematography, stage craft, speech and drama. She went on to pursue for a degree in Criminology at Bucks New University, the United Kingdom. She became the second female independent producer and director in Nigeria with her drama series titled “Victims” which later became a network productions in the ’80s and was aired on NTA.

She also produced and directed other drama series for NTA, after which Mabel joined NTA in the 90s as a news caster and correspondent, before she went on to work with the United Nations and later, the British Embassy working in the commercial and visa/ consular sections.

Mabel donated the first music studio in Agegunle, which was owned by her brother, John Oboh, a.k.a Mighty Mouse who created the Ajegunle beat in 1991. That effort led to the discovery and grooming of the likes of Daddy Showky, Daddy Fresh, Baba Fryo, African China, Danfo Drivers, Marvelous Benji among other AJ music stars.

