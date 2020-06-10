Edo 2020: Ex-PDP assembly candidate backs Ogbeide-Ihama

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday elected its delegates for the June 19 and 20 governorship primary election of the party, the party’s House of Assembly candidate for Oredo West in the 2019 governorship election, Eghosa Agbonifo yesterday pledged his support for the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama to emerge as the governorship candidate of the party.

In a statement issued in Benin City, Agbonifo urged elected delegates to deliver Ogbeide-Ihama in the party’s primary election.

He said; “Ogbeide-Ihama has demonstrated that he is pro-people, he has compassion so we need people like that in such a high position of authority like the governor of a state.

“Anybody who must lead a people must have compassion and he has demonstrated this in the House of Representatives that the welfare of his people is paramount in his activities.

“It is clear that Edo people need a leader who believes their wellbeing is his utmost interest. He is a selfless man and his emergence as the candidate of our great party will make the election easier for us. The hope of our people is being reduced every day as promises made are not being kept but Ogbeide-Ihama has shown that he is a different character and politician whose words are his bond.

“This is a very great opportunity that PDP has to win the state back and give the dividends of democracy to our people who have been deceived in these past years with sweet talks without action. What we have been seeing is more of talks than real action” He said.

