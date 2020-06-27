Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the Sept. 19 governorship poll, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has donated his 150 support groups to Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s governorship campaign organisation in Edo.

Abubakar announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Benin.

The statement was signed by Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, Deputy Director of the defunct Atiku Support Group/Mobilization Presidential Campaign Organisation.

It quoted Abubakar as directing that the 150 independent support groups in Edo be immediately activated in support of Obaseki, PDP’s flag bearer in the election.

It stated further: “The former Vice President, as a major stakeholder of the PDP, considers it expedient to put in place winning structures and machinery that will guarantee total victory for the party in Edo.

“We need to complete the circle in the south-south region that naturally and originally belonged the PDP.

“Having received the directive with joy and enthusiasm, I have no doubt that all our support groups in Edo will be very glad to receive this news and run with the directive of Atiku Abubakar for the benefit of Obaseki and the PDP,” it stated.

