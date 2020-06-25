‘Earth-shaking decisions’ will be made at APC NEC meeting today — Sources

Kindly Share This Story:

There will be earth-shaking decisions at All Progressives Congress, APC, controversial National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting today, Thursday, June 25, Vanguard has learned.

Sources told Vanguard that the “earth-shaking decisions” were inevitable but necessary for the well-being of the party.

Recall that the leadership crisis in APC took a vital turn when, on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari declared support for the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting summoned by the court-recognised Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom.

The President promised to attend the meeting billed for today.

But the President’s intervention appears to have added fuel to the raging inferno, as members of the factional Acting National Chairman, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, declared the NEC meeting illegal and urged others to disregard the notice.

Meanwhile, National Vice Chairman, South-South, Hilliard Eta, who is acting for Ajimobi that has been battling COVID-19, raised an alarm, on Wednesday, alleging threats to his life by people he described as political thugs operating from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

However, Chief Giadom urged him to report the case to the Police, saying it is possible that Eta is even the one who has a plan to bring in thugs from Calabar, Cross River, to achieve a sinister objective.

Speaking in Abuja, Eta, who said he would file a formal complaint with the Nigeria Police, added that some forces were planning to burn the APC national secretariat and lay the blame on the NWC on the grounds that it does not want Chief Victor Giadom to access the premises.

Scientific solution

But a chieftain of APC, Prince Tonye Princewill, called for an external intervention to resolve the lingering crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the party which is also currently threatening its national leadership.

He said: “In 2019, we saw the result of ‘if it’s not me, then it’s nobody’. Today, we are seeing it building slowly again. I didn’t join APC for this. Call leaders to order, calm frayed nerves and let us end this public show of shame.

“It is only the Presidents that can solve this. The Senate President, the Vice President or the President himself. As an Imperial College engineer by training, I believe if you understand problems, you can design solutions. Please, therefore, permit me to quote from Physics, Newton’s first Law of Motion to be exact:

“It says ‘that everybody continues in its state of rest or uniform motion unless acted upon by an external force to do otherwise’.

“In other words, this big wahala will not end unless big external forces intervene. Amaechi sacrificed more than most people for this party. Bear with him. He has earned that right. Edo and Rivers are linked, and Rivers can move mountains. Suspending Amaechi can never be an option. But I fear that things are about to escalate.

“A party that reflects only Magnus Abe or any other interest and their supporters is not going to take us to the promised land. Neither is one that will reflect only our former governor, the minister and his key team. Everyone should be given a chance to get involved now.”

