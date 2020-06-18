VIDEOS: Early morning downpour in Lagos leaves roads, homes flooded

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

An early morning downpour on Wednesday and Thursday in Lagos residents of Anifowose Community, Ikeja, Agege, and most parts of Lekki stranded as roads and houses were flooded.

Most Lagosians in the affected areas had to deal with struggling to go to work amid traffic caused by the floods.

Many transporters also abandoned their vehicles to sit at home until the rains stop to avoid vehicle breakdown.

Residents who experienced the flooding took to social media to share pictures and videos of how it affected their areas.

See Tweets below:

This is Anifowose Community, Ikeja. Every body is bailing water out of their houses right now. #Lagos pic.twitter.com/hXp06ocOjm — OluwaSharon (@oluwa_sharon) June 18, 2020

oworotv @lagosstategovt @jidesanwoolu More work to do sire.. More working force on this side.. More drainage to make.. We are hoping that Oworo canal or drainage system is set through.. #flood #canal #lagos Please come to our aid pic.twitter.com/O3AL9Co3NW — T.O.D.D.S (@tobylobahjunior) June 18, 2020

Please tell me what is so special about Lagos, if it looks like this mess most of the time? #Lagos pic.twitter.com/JIxEe0gg8X — Trouble Will Find Me (@queeninghere) June 18, 2020

If you reside in Lekki or you have plans to Visit Lekki today, just forget it or get a boat ⛵. Everywhere river as we speak 😂. Reporting live from River Lekki Lagos. pic.twitter.com/pGuDdoLppk — Spendy (@Bispendy) June 18, 2020

HOMECOMING PARRY 🍾🥂🚣🛶

Agungi, Lekki, Lagos Edition. Water will always find its level. Keep pushing them away, they knew where they came from. pic.twitter.com/n3PPAgcAzj — Ayemojubar 🍿 (@ayemojubar) June 18, 2020

My estate that never floods is also flooded today. This means that the usual flood areas in Lekki phase 1, VI etc.. have become one with Atlantis Eko ni baje o. pic.twitter.com/90GRFV1VHg — @ivereniter (@ivereniter1) June 18, 2020

Guinness street in Agege was flooded too, Pictures

Vanguard Nigeria News

