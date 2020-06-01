Dugbe Market inferno: Makinde fulfils promise, doles out cash palliative to property owner, victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

BARELY a month after the fire incident that razed the Dugbe market complex building and goods within the shops worth 500 million naira, the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has fulfilled his promise by doling out cash palliative to the owner and occupants of the building complex, as the victims of the inferno lauded the governor’s gesture on the support for them to move ahead with their lives.

It would be recalled that on April 15, 2020, fire gutted the complex building that housed Pelly Foam and other shops situated at No 1, Lebanon street, Dugbe Alawo, Ibadan, the state capital, which the cause of the fire is yet to be unravelled.

A day after the fire incident, Governor Makinde visited the scene and promised that the state government would launch an emergency fund to address disasters and emergencies.

The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate and heartbreaking, maintained that the state would find means, despite the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, to give palliatives to those that were affected by the inferno.

While reacting to the good gesture from the state governor, in a letter of appreciation dated 27th May and received by the Governor over the weekend, which copy was made available to Vanguard on Sunday, the Chairman/Managing Director of Pelly Foam, Dapo Davies on behalf of other traders affected by the inferno expressed their happiness on the development.

According to the letter: “I personally wish to state that your Excellency surprised us when you arranged and paid us palliative as opposed to your predecessors in office who will promise and will never fulfill same.”

“Your palliative came to us in fulfillment of your Excellency pledge to support us in seeing to it that our pains and sufferings are assuaged by the unfortunate incident.”

“We are indeed very grateful for fulfilling your promise barely one month after the unfortunate incident. This gesture stands you out as a listening, responsible, society friendly, honest and responsive government,” the letter ended.

