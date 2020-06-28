Downpour shuts down Lagos metropolis again

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following persistent downpour in the early hours on Sunday, several parts of Lagos metropolis have been submerged in floods shutting down both vehicular and human activities.

The attendant flooding of the downpour resulted in serious traffic congestion leaving motorists stranded on major roads.

According to reports, some of the worst-hit areas by the flood include: Ikeja-Along Lagos Abeokuta Expressway – Ifako and Oworo inward Otedola Bridge Gbagada -Osborne – Alfred Rewane – Iju Road – Abule Egba – Odo Eran/Wemco Junction; Mile 2, Barracks, Festac along Lagos Badagry expressway

Details later…

Vanguard

