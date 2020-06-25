Doray returns with ‘In My Head’, ‘Figure 8’ Singles

Kindly Share This Story:

Contrary to speculations that Afro-reggae/dancehall musician, Oluwatosin Ajayi, better known as Doray, has not put out music for about 2-years because he has quit the music-making craft, he has set the records straight with the release of two new singles, titled ‘In My Head’ and ‘Figure 8’, featuring B Rhymszs.

According to the talented singer whose last musical project, titled ‘True’ was in February 2017, he wasn’t actually off the music scene; he had been working but just didn’t put out any song till now.

He said; “I haven’t been off the music scene, but I haven’t put out music for like 2-years or more. I have been working, trying to get my act right. Sometimes you need to take a break and step back to check and see if you are doing everything right because there has to be that balance.”

Speaking on why he felt the need to take a break, he said; “I felt like I needed to rebrand my music. I needed to take a step back to make money to do the music well and in a better way. I was making money, but at the end of the day, if you really want to do music you have to have a different level of money.

I love music and I wanted to make music for everyone but I wasn’t really getting that so I decided to take a step back. If you check, you will see that the last song I dropped was ‘True’, and if you check the song you will see that it’s different from the other ones before it. The sound changed. To me, that was where I began getting my sound right; that was where I decided to take a step back to really understand this new sound I had found.”

He added that taking a break was a risk worth taking. “Yes, I was scared of losing my fans; but at the end of the day these same people don’t want to see me do less. Life is a risk so I decided to take that risk. Right now I’m sure about what I do and the new sound I want to give out. The buzz reduced at some point because some people thought I gave up but some people still kept asking me when I would put out new music. Right now, it’s time to fire down. No stopping anymore.”

Recalling the sacrifice he had to make for his music craft, the Softboi Reporblik act said; “I lost a lot of attention from a lot of people. You know for whatever craft you do, you need followers. When you start losing followers, that can be frustrating and I went through that. So, shout-out to the people that stayed and to the people that left because it gingered me more. I paid that price but I’m happy to say I paid that price.”

Speaking further, he revealed that soonest, he would be dropping an EP titled ‘Medal. “After ‘figure 8’ and ‘In my head’, I’ll be dropping my EP titled ‘medal’. Before, I used to doubt my sound but not anymore and I felt that deep feeling of a champion and I felt like I have got my Medal. So the EP is my Medal for all the struggles and everything I’ve been through.”

On his decision to drop two singles at once, he said; I just felt like for the time I have been away, it wouldn’t be right for me to just drop one single. I have plenty songs that I want to drop, so I just want to let them go.”

