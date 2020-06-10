Don’t grant bail to my husband’s killer – Wife of slain security man warns

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges Delta Government To Ensure Diligence In Case Prosecution

Mrs. Maina Hassan, widow of deceased security man, Mallam Abu Hassan, allegedly murdered on duty in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, on November 15, 2017, has cried out over threats to her life.

She called on the Delta State Government to ensure a proper and diligent prosecution of the case by giving it the attention it deserves.

In a petition to Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, with charge number No: Uhc/28c/2019 Between The State And Odovie Okpowe”, the widow alleged that the suspects had perpetually subjected her to great fear, adding that the suspect under detention should not be granted bail as he posed more risk.

According to her in the petition titled, “Passionate Appeal For Proper And Diligent Prosecution In Charge No: Uhc/28c/2019 Between The State And Odovie Okpowe”, the state Attorney General should address some perceived irregularities in the administration of the case.

“We, however, wish to bring to your notice our concerns as regards the extent of investigations culminating in the proof of evidence currently before the Court… the statement of the Pathologist who prepared the Coroner’s Inquest Report to ascertain the cause of my husband’s death was not taken into cognizance as well as the Statement of the Licensed Medical officer that treated the deceased before his death and his Medical Report all of which would have been efficient to help the prosecution meet the justice of the case.”

She said: “ Further in this regard, the statement of the Investigating Police Officer that handled the case at Zone 5, Benin, Edo State as well as the Statements I made there as a direct eye witness were not also included in the proof of evidence neither was the said IPO listed as a witness in the case.”

Mrs Hassan believes that the absence of some supporting evidence may mar the administration of justice.

“I believe that the absence of the Pathologist’s evidence, the Licensed Medical Doctor’s evidence, the Medical Report, my Statement and the evidence of the IPO at Zone 5, Benin may inhibit the likelihood of proving this case beyond reasonable doubt as same have not been produced by the appropriate authority to be tendered in court as evidence.” She stressed.

Recall that the deceased Mr. Mallam Abu Hassan, a native of Reazave Town, Maiduguri, Bornu State and a security man in charge of the residence of one Dr. Ovie Ughwanogho situate at Hospital Road, Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area, allegedly murdered on duty, by three suspects.

The widow, an eyewitness, had alleged that the suspects were trying to cart away illegally harvested Palm fruits as they had no permission from the owner of the compound or the deceased as the security man in charge.

According to her, while resisting the afore-named intruders, an altercation ensued and one of them allegedly retrieved a cutlass file from a bag in their possession and stabbed the deceased on the head leaving the cutlass file stuck in his head.

“Sequel to the foregoing, as Hassan bled profusely from the head, he was rushed to Orogun General Hospital and subsequently to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH). My husband eventually passed on in August 2, 2018, about nine months later after the attack.”

“The men who carried out the dastardly attack were arrested by the Police attached to Orogun Police Station, thereafter two of them were released on bail by the Police while the victim (my deceased husband) was in the hospital and remained neurologically incapacitated until his death.”

She disclosed that at Press time, only one of the Suspects – was eventually charged while his accomplices roamed freely till date.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned till June 15, 2020, for a ruling on the defendant’s bail application.

