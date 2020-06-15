[Documents] We didn’t approve Naira Marley’s flight ― FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Monday said that the Chartered flight that conveyed popular musician Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley to Abuja was only approved for a Lagos High Court Judge, Justice Adefowope Okojie and not for the musician.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who stated this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, said the aviation authorities approved the flight on June 14 having considered the judge to be on essential duties.

According to the Minister, “We wrote a letter approving the chartered flight for Justice Adefowope Okojie and we approved the flight for June 14. We were therefore surprised that the flight took off on June 13 and also surprised at the passengers.”

He said an investigation was ongoing to know the pilot of the plane and those aviation officials who were around when the flight took off in Lagos and landed in Abuja.

