Delta Ijaw group raises concerns over pipeline surveillance

The Delta Ijaw All Progressives Congress( APC ) Vanguard, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely intervention on the alleged incessant intimidation, subjugation, servitude and dire economic deprivation allegedly orchestrated against Ijaw members of the APC in Warri South West and Warri North Local Government Areas.

In a letter signed by Mr. Siko Eyenmi, President, Delta State Ijaw APC Vanguard/ Secretary, APC Warri North and Mr Paul Boyitie Secretary, Delta State APC Vanguard/ Secretary, APC Warri South West to the President, they stated that things might get out of hand if urgent steps were not taken.

They copied Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru APC Governorship Candidate 2019, General Elections Delta State and Hon George. U.Timinimi, Director General, Presidential Campaign Council/ Governorship Campaign Council Delta State.

According to the letter also; “As part of our findings, we discovered that those given the job lack the competence, experience and technical expertise to perform. This is evident in the fact that the job which was awarded as a single contract has further been subcontracted and further contracted in an endless chain to several contractors most of whom are fugitives or their loyalists who are totally committed and sympathetic to the course of the opposition”.

“Your Excellency Sir, the atrocities are mindboggling and are currently causing serious uproar and rancour within the riverine and coastal communities. This uproar is capable of throwing the country and oil production into comatose and as such, it is expedient that you intervene quickly to quell the impending danger as various groups within the region are at daggers drawn”, they wrote.

“Mr. President Sir, we cannot allow them to continue appropriating funds and amassing wealth towards the sole reason of dismantling members of our party in the riverine areas. This will not only be inimical to the economic and political growth of our members and party in the Ijaw areas, it will in turn have a negative effect on the success of our party at the national level”, they added.

They therefore called on the President to help deal with those who will stop at nothing to economically cripple members of the party and direct him to extend the surveillance jobs to members of the party who have been hitherto earmarked for economical annihilation.

VANGUARD

