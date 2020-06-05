DELSU makes big leap in academic rankings

Kindly Share This Story:

A global endorsement of the efforts of the Prof Andy Egwunyenga administration at the Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, has emerged through the just-released rankings of 30,000 universities in 200 countries by the famous Ranking Web or Webometrics.

According to the rankings, DELSU jumped from its 78th position among Nigerian universities to the 38th position, displacing 40 similar institutions, and from a previous 19th position to 7th among state universities, displacing 12. The university community is excited about the development, attributing it to the committed leadership which the vice-chancellor has provided the university in the six months of being in the saddle.

Professor Egwunyenga had given notice of his expected high quality performance in the first few days of his administration. At his first Senate on December 11, 2019, he assured his colleagues that he would work assiduously with them towards making DELSU the best State University in practically all aspects, including aesthetics and environmental upliftment. It was obvious he had carefully thought through his mandate.

Congratulatory messages are already trailing the development. Prof. C.P. Aloamaka, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at DELSU, said: “This achievement is not surprising. It is not enough to know what to do, but it is more rewarding to carry people along in working towards your goal. This has earned DELSU great success.”

Another don, Professor John Igwe observed: “Our V-C, you are doing great .The next leap will revolve around visibility, strong broadbrand internet connectivity”.

Responding to the congratulatory messages, Prof Egwunyenga told the university community that it should not rest on its oars, saying”there is still a lot of work to do to further this modest leap. After robust web presence, we need to increase research output and learning infrastructure, equip libraries, laboratories and workshops and develop linkages with other universities around the world”.

