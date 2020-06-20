Dee Doris releases gospel worship single ‘Omemma’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Dee Doris, recently released another gospel music single titled ‘Omemma’. This new song adds to her tally of over two dozens and a half songs. Her inspiration for the song comes from a deep understanding of the undying and unlimited love of God which she has experienced and continuously testifies about in her songs and ministry.

The Delta-State born singer is a musician and songwriter who has been in the music ministry for over two and a half decades. She is the CEO and founder of DeeDoris Music Limited, a gospel music company that has released 26 songs including ‘Omemma’.

This compendium of artistic accomplishments includes two albums and 8 singles. Her first album titled ‘I look to you’ released in 2016 contains soul-lifting and faith-inspiring songs like ‘Faithful God’, ‘In His presence’, and ‘Lord You deserve’. It was a smashing success with a total of 12 songs in that album. Her second album, ‘Supernatural’, was also a hit with 6 songs in it amongst them the title track bearing the same name.

The award-winning singer while giving insight into the song says that she was inspired by the marvellous love of God and His wonderful work in her life (Omemma in Igbo language translates to ‘Doer of Good things’ or ‘One who Does Good’). Her ministry and life work has been dedicated to worshipping God and spreading the “Good News” of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She has also been inspired by many musical/spiritual mentors who include her spiritual father and mentor, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, of Christ Embassy Inc.

Other recent singles released by the Gospel artiste include ‘In This Place’ (2019) and ‘No Bi Counterfeit’ also released in the same year. Her work and musical accomplishments can be accessed on her website www.deedorismusic.com and on her IG page @deedorismusic which currently has over fifteen thousand followers. Omemma video has already gotten over 73000 views on YouTube with over one thousand nine hundred subscribers.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: