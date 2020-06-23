DBanj’s rape allegation: The twists and turns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

If you have missed the story of how Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, the one everybody knows as DBanj, was accused of rape and turned the social media apart, here is a timeline as to how it all became and who said what.

Singer accused of rape

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as DBanj, has been entangled in a messy drama involving the alleged rape of a lady in 2018.

Recall that few weeks ago, a Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese, had alleged that Dbanj raped his friend on December 31, 2018, at a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, his friend was forced to share her story after the Kokomaster joined in preaching against rape on his Instagram page as follows,

“#NoMeansNo. We Need to Raise Our Sons right and Teach them to love and Respect Women. We Need Justice for Our GIRLS…Say NO to Rape, Racism, tribalism. Let us stop living in FEAR and HATE, and start living in LOVE…”

Benjamin revealed how Dbanj offered his friend N200k at an event to sleep with him, but she refused. She claimed the singer went to the hotel where she’d lodged for the night, got a spare key from the receptionist, entered her room and raped her.

Lady reveals herself, gives shocking details

The lady identified as Seyitan Babatayo eventually revealed herself, sharing more details about what transpired the night the singer allegedly took advantage of her.

She confirmed the claim with details of what transpired that night in a now-deleted set of 13 tweet-thread on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Seyitan also shared a WhatsApp conversation from 2019 talking about the incident with a friend.

She wrote alongside a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation,

I was invited for an all-white party at Eko Atlantic (splash off) which was an all-night party on the 30th of December 2018, by Franklin, Dbanj’s ex-manager at that time and I went with my friend then named Laide.

When I got to the party I met a girl at the party named Oyin, who was with a guy who happens to be Dbanj’s friend. She asked who I came with I told her the person I came with already left.

When I was leaving Oyin and I exchanged number and she asked where I was lodged I told her Glee hotel in VI, and she said it was the same hotel she was lodged and I asked her, if she could drop me off she said that wasn’t a problem.

On getting to the hotel, Oyin called me when I got to my room. and told me DBanj saw me at the party and he wanted to be with me for the night and I was offered a sum of money, but I bluntly refused because I wasn’t interested.

So, I slept off within 5/6 am and pls note (I’m a naked sleeper) and woke up and found Dbanj in my room already, and I asked him what he was doing in my room he didn’t say a word and asked if I was a baby and started fingering me,

I went ahead to threaten him that I was going to shout he said if I shout I’ll leave the hotel naked, Dbanj raped me. When he left, I got to see he came in with an extra key (card) and I later found out that Dbanj lodged all his staffs in the hotel. Then, I called my supposed friend Oyin who I saw at the party if she planned with Dbanj she said No.

She came downstairs to meet me where I was crying. She asked us to go upstairs to meet her guy who was Dbanj’s friend. When I got there the guy was disappointed and begged me to keep quiet and promised me Dbanj will call me and apologize. And he gave my friend $100 to give me for medication.

I’m so livid and mad seeing a rapist being an advocate for rape. This is my story and I know there are lots of girls who can’t come out to say their story. Don’t be ashamed to say your story it took me 2 years to write my Rape story #wearetired.”

It is noteworthy to mention that after what was described as “back and forth drama.” by a tweet on Seyitan’s Twitter handle, even though some are of the opinion that she was not the one tweeting, the post of her allegation had been deleted.

The latest on the rape saga June 17 reads: “I’m done with all these back and forth drama…Frank took me to the party and gave me the key to the room. I’m moving on and leaving everything behind me. Thanks and God bless.

“I don’t know where all these rumors are coming from. Myself and my mom were not and have not been arrested.”

I’m done with all these back and forth drama…Frank took me to the party and gave me the key to the room.

I’m moving on and leaving everything behind me. Thanks and God bless — Aunty Seyitan (@seyitannn_) June 17, 2020

Hotel denies having alleged victim as guest, say story is false

Glee Hotel has debunked the news of having popular singer, Dbanj’s alleged rape victim on their guest list in 2018. Recall, D’banj is alleged to have raped a lady inside one of the rooms in the hotel where the girl lodged. A spare key to the girl’s room was said to have been given to him.

This has now been denied by the hotel management in a statement seen below:

Our attention has been brought to the rape allegation trending on Instagram made against the popular musician Dbanj. It is said to have happened at Glee Hotel sometime in December 2018. It is alleged that the front office at Glee gave Dbanj the key to a guest room without their consent. We state firmly that this is FALSE and can never happen at Glee.

We operate best practices and the welfare and security of our guests are paramount to us. We advise the accuser to check with the person who paid for the said room as she said the name was not on record as a guest. Any person who pays has access to two keys for all the rooms paid for by them. We never got any complaints then or at any time afterwards regarding any form of abuse.

We will never condone any form of abuse particularly to a lady at our premises (Glee). We are happy to assist in investigating the matter properly. Our lawyers have been informed and we are taking the matter very seriously. We SAY LOUDLY NO to rape or any form of abuse towards women.

Singer demands N100m compensation and apology

Apparently busy with events marking his 40th birthday, D’banj remained silent on the allegation until Monday, June 15 when he put up an Instagram post to address the allegations.

The “Kokomaster” denied the accusations and “lies from the pit of hell”, demanding that his accuser tenders an apology and also pay N100m compensation within 48 hours or face legal action.

The award-winning music star made the demand in a pre-litigation letter signed by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

He wrote via an Instagram post;

Today is exactly one week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell.

I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family and those who believe in me.

I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my accusers to think I have been scared into the shadows so I would like to state that This accusation is false and ludicrous and Have been handed over to my Legal Team, while the Nigerian Police is Investigating the Criminal aspect of it.

It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of my late son Daniel And this well-timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss.

To my fans and loved ones, thanks for the support, your prayers and your positive comments. The truth will always prevail. God bless us all.” he wrote.

Rape accuser Seyitan allegedly arrested

On Thursday however, events took a turn as there were varying reports of Seyitan allegedly being arrested. It was gathered that some policemen allegedly acting on the instruction of the singer, reportedly detained Seyitan for over 24 hours and made her delete all chats, social media posts and other vital information from her phone.

Seyitan’s lawyer, Ojoge, Omileye, confirmed her arrest to Premium Times on Tuesday, June 16th, in Lagos.

In his words “They arrested Seyitan this morning in Lagos. They arrested our client but somebody is already there to facilitate her release on bail. This matter is coming to Abuja by tomorrow; we are petitioning. The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) is taking up the petition tomorrow. That is all I can say about it for now,”

Though Seyitan has continued to deny ever being arrested, those who claim to have knowledge of the issue insist she spent Wednesday night in police custody as D’banj is allegedly trying to bully her.

“I just spoke to @seyitannn_She’s ok now. She was arrested and had all her things seized & left in a cell with criminals… D’banj told Seyitan that he has paid his lawyers 25m & she doesn’t stand a chance against him. The poor girl is scared & obviously doesn’t have the money/resources to fight this…” media personality Dorcas Shola Fapson tweeted on Thursday.

I just spoke to @seyitannn_ . She’s ok now. She was arrested and had all her things seized & left in a cell with criminals. D’banj’ team pressured her into those tweets & threatened to leave her in prison if she didn’t recant the allegation. — Dorcas Shola Fapson (@Ms_DSF) June 18, 2020

Also, journalist, Kiki Mordi confirmed that Seyitan was detained in Sodipo Police Station, Ikeja, Lagos. The incident elicited a wide range of criticism on social media with Nigerians calling out D’banj for intimidation and abuse of power.

Shockingly, while Seyitan was allegedly missing on Thursday, her Twitter account shared a yet-to-be-released record by D’banj, leaving many confused and infuriated.

Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, M.I, Rita Dominic, others react…

Nigerian celebrities; Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, M.I Abaga amongst others took to their Twitter pages to react to the unfolding situation.

Music producer Don Jazzy wrote: “No matter how long a lie lasts, the truth will always prevail. The fact is that one of them is a victim and the law will protect that person. I stand firmly against rape and all injustices against women, children and everyone including oppression. I urge all victims to speak out and report to the appropriate quarters. It is also important that every accused person is given an opportunity to set the facts straight. For most of us, all we have is the good name our parents have given us and we must protect and bequeath to our own successors. This particular case saddens my soul but I am not competent to investigate or judge this matter. I implore the police to thoroughly investigate and courts to do justice.”

No matter how long a lie lasts, the truth will always prevail. The fact is that one of them is a victim and the law will protect that person. I stand firmly against rape and all injustices against women, children and everyone including oppression. I urge all victims to speak out — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) June 18, 2020

Singer Tiwa Savage wrote “I hear you all and even though this is heartbreaking for me, my view is still the same. I stand strong with the victims of all sexual abuse so I say this: 1. Victims should always speak out and speak their truth 2. those found guilty must be punished to the full extent of the law.”

I hear you all and even though this is heartbreaking for me, my view is still the same. I stand strong with the victims of all sexual abuse so I say this: 1. Victims should always speak out n speak their truth 2. those found guilty must be punished to d full extent of the law. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) June 18, 2020

Rapper MI_Abaga on his part wrote “Some days I am ashamed to be a man because of how much we have failed our sisters, mothers and daughters. Today is one of those days and I know if I do not speak out today I will be complicit in a system that tells women to “shut up and don’t say anything. Society will not improve if we do not chase down the systemic methods by which women and girls who accuse people of violating them are silenced. There can be no sacred cows on this issue. We cannot say that we stand with women, and then be silent towards actions that say to all women clearly, it is better to be silent than to speak. Any abuse of power and authority can not be accepted in this regard.”

Society will not improve if we do not tear down the systemic methods by which women and girls who accuse people of violating them are silenced. There can be no sacred cows on this issue.. — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) June 18, 2020

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson “I’m normally against cancel culture but Dbanj is cancelled in my books for real if this all some sort of publicity stunt. Anyone with these types of accusations is foul and should face the full wrath of the law. What is even more disgusting than a cover-up is using this as an opportunity to promote his next song, which was what I meant.”

15,000 sign petition to UN against DBanj

Over 15,000 people signed an online petition calling on the United Nations to strip Dbanj of his appointment as a UN Ambassador for Peace, due to the rape and sexual assault allegation levied against him.

They also called the attention of brands like Heritage Bank Africa, One Africa, CSA Global, and other establishments associated with D’Banj to end their commercial relationship with him and stand in support of victims of sexual violence.

“We call on the United Nations, and United Nations Women Africa organizations to remove Nigerian artiste Mr Dapo Oyebanjo as a youth ambassador and distance themselves from his actions following the sponsored kidnap of Seyitan who accused D’Banj of rape and sexual assault which happened in 2018.

“Women in Nigeria are increasingly at risk of sexual violence and the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa as an entity committed to the empowerment of women should not be seen to associate themselves with alleged rapists, abusers, and kidnappers.

“We ask the United Nations and United Nations Women Africa to support and lend their influence in helping Seyitan get justice for the abuse she endured in 2018 and the harassment and bullying in the past weeks”

IG of Police orders probe of singer

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe into the rape allegations levelled against the singer.

The order was contained in a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

The IG’s letter was in response to a petition written to the IG by Mr Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused D’Banj of raping her in 2018.

The letter written by the IG is titled, ‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo.

The letter read in part, “I forward herewith a copy of a letter dated June 5, 2020, received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above-underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

The singer denied the allegation a week later, tagged it ”lies from the pit of hell” and said he’d be seeking justice by taking legal steps.

N45million endorsement deal with Bank allegedly suspended

Following the rape allegations against singer and entertainer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj, A new generation bank has reportedly suspended its N45million endorsement with him till further notice.

The suspended deal came after a petition asking the United Nations, to end the ambassadorial deal with the embattled singer, following a rape allegation against him, garnered over 15,000 signatures.

Recall that the singer on his 40th birthday announced that he signed a mouth-watering deal with a bank. This was days after he was accused by Seyitan of rape in 2018.

Actress, Rita Dominic had this to say “It is 60 years after independence yet the police continues to allow themselves be used to intimidate citizens. Intimidating a person who cries out that he/she has been raped is the worst kind. That is like victimizing them all over again. Every1 involved in detaining Ms Babatayo have a case to answer. Keeping quiet about this only serves to shut down victims & that’s not something we should encourage in our society. Defending oneself from a rape accusation should not include intimidation of the accuser.”

