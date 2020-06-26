Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ini Edo, Nedu, Praiz, Folu Storms, others join MTN’s Drug Convos 

Kindly Share This Story:

It is official, Nigeria’s largest virtual anti-drugs conversation is going to be over the top and we are looking at our clocks! Now, we know where and when this weekend’s drama will begin. Who’s ready with their phones?

MTN Nigeria has partnered with premium entertainment channel, MTV Base Africa; number one source for African entertainment, Netng; United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); the country’s leading business newspaper, Business Day and the Nigerian Ministry of Health, for the Drug Convos to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, 2020.

Nigerian celebrities like Nedu, Praiz, Folu Storms and David Jones David will start off with an explosive chat session that will be powered by MTV Base Africa. These celebs will share life experiences (oh yes!), what not to do when drug abuse is a choice and they will get to answer honest questions.

Following the chat session, there will be a no-holds-barred panel discussion with Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya; senior lecturer and Consultant Psychiatrist, Yewande Oshodi; UNODC representative, Oliver Stolpe; Country Manager, ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson; actresses Ini Edo and Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Director-General, Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM), Adedotun Adedeji. It’s packed, right? Who else is ready with their questions? We can’t wait to scatter ground!

This is what we have been waiting for – not social media where these celebs get to dodge our questions. We are ready, we hope they are too! *evil grin*

Vanguard

