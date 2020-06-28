Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC in Cross River State has denied reports that it has suspended the erstwhile factional acting National Chairman of the party, Hilliard Eta.

The chapter in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Bassey Ita said it was reacting to a letter signed by one Chief Francis Ekpenyong alluding to the purported suspension of Eta by the party executive.

While the crisis in the National Working Committee NWC of the party raged on last week, there were attempts by some forces to get the state chapter of the party to suspend Eta who was leading 16 out of the 20 members of the now-dissolved NWC.

“For the purpose of clarification, we wish to categorically state that the said letter does not emanate from the State Executive Committee of our party neither is there any plan whatsoever to suspend the aforementioned party leader.

“While we dissociate from the said letter or publication, we want to draw the attention of the public to the fact that the signatory to the said letter is known to be a dissident whose stock in trade is to cause mischief in the party for his commercial gains”, the party said.

It added that Mr. Ekpeyong is not and has never been the Secretary of the party “and can be better described as an impostor”.

“Ntufam Hilliard Eta’s membership of our party remains intact just as he has never committed any constitutional breach that would warrant his suspension.

“We call on party men and women to continue to put intrinsic confidence in our leaders and the leadership, especially in the renewed and ongoing bid to reconcile and reunite various Interests and tendencies.

“Members of the public are also advised to disregard the said letter and the purported suspension as it is not a product of the Cross River State Executive Committee of our party”, the party added.

