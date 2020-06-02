CPC burns fake products in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Consumer Protection Council, CPC, has set ablaze some products said to be expired products at Avu Junction along Portharcourt road in Imo state.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, from the office of the Acting Director-General of CPC, in Imo, Mrs. Obioma Okafor, that their action was in line with the Act no. 66 of 1992, which established it.

The CPC DG said that it would continue with the power bestowed on them by the constitution to protect the rights of consumers in the state.

She said: “The items were seized by CPC officers during their last raid in the major markets, shops, Super Markets, pharmaceutical shops, restaurants, bars, etc in Owerri and across Imo state which is either expired, without NAFDAC approval number, banned or no expiring date at all.

“The products are mainly consumables like soft drinks, drugs, biscuits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages of assorted kinds, tin tomatoes, milk, Red wines, condiments, cosmetics, pieces of bread, can waters, etc.”

He further said, “The act no. 66 of 1992 which established CPC stipulates that CPC is saddled with the responsibility of protecting and promoting public health through information, education, and enforcement of the relevant rules and regulations to ensure food safety.

“The commission is out to aggressively promote and ensure sanity in imo through the eradication of diseases caused by food poison, suffered by consumers in the state.

“We have set up a formidable surveillance and enforcement team made up of men and women of proven integrity to ensure total compliance with required standards in the production and sales of quality goods and services in the state.

“We are committed to putting things in order, we are doing our best to make sure consumers are given a sense of belonging, I assure you there are better days ahead”

