COVID-19: Taraba reviews lockdown, allows movement for one week

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has approved free movement for one week to allow political parties to conduct their primary elections ahead of the June 30 local government polls.

He however said the state would return to the imposed lockdown after the one week grace, with the exception of Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The state which currently has no active case of COVID-19 has been on lockdown with the exception of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before the review.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to governor Ishaku, Hassan Mijinyawa.

The statement in part reads: “Executive Governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has approved with immediate effect the addition of Monday to the number of days allowed for free human and vehicular movements within the state under the state governments current COVID-19 lockdown policy.

“However, because of the period given by the State Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC, for Political parties in the State to conduct their party primaries for the forthcoming Local Government Council elections, movements will be allowed throughout this week.

“This is to enable people traveling long distances before and after the elections to get to their destinations without hindrance.

“It is also important to reiterate once again that the ban on inter-state travels is still in force and security agencies are under strict instruction to arrest and prosecute violators. The only exemptions are workers on essential duties.

“Gov Ishaku is, however, happy with the level of compliance by the people so far with measures taken by the government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic and enjoins them to remain vigilant because it is not yet over even though Taraba State presently has no active case of the infection.

“The rest of the country, including states with which Taraba State shares borders, is still being ravaged by the pandemic.

“His Excellency has also assured that Taraba State will never be caught off guard by the Coronavirus infection because the government is fully prepared with all necessary infrastructure activated and health workers mobilized as part of proactive steps against the further outbreak of the disease.

“Gov Ishaku urged the people to continue to play their own role by observing all the now-familiar protocols of prevention of the virus which include social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands regularly, use of hand sanitizers and staying away from large crowds of people.

“He appealed to Christians and Muslims in the state who have now been permitted to resume their normal religious gatherings to do so with decorum and in strict observance of all the preventive measures.

“He urged them to continue in their prayers for Taraba State and Nigeria as efforts are being made to contain the pandemic in the country.”

