COVID-19 scare: Lagos Senator, Bayo Osinowo, dies at 64

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy occurred on Monday as Senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, Mr. Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo died. He was aged 64.

Osinowo popularly known as (Pepperito), an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, was a former member of Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years.

An unconfirmed report said he died of COVID-19 complications.

Details later…

