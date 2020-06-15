COVID-19 scare: Lagos Senator, Bayo Osinowo, dies at 64

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Tragedy occurred on Monday as Senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, Mr. Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo died. He was aged 64.
Osinowo popularly known as (Pepperito), an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, was a former member of Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years.
An unconfirmed report said he died of COVID-19 complications.
Details later…
