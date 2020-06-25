COVID-19: Osun confirms two coronavirus in Redeemer’s University

Kindly Share This Story:

Osun State Government on Thursday confirmed the discovery of 17 new coronavirus cases in the State.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, made in a statement in Osogbo on Thursday that said two of the victims’ were from Redeemer’s University, Ede.

According to him, their travel history was yet to be ascertained, hence, could not initiate contact tracing as at the time of filing the report.

He also revealed that three of the previous coronavirus cases in Osun State had been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

According to him, six new coronavirus cases were discovered on Wednesday night, while another 11 were discovered on Thursday, adding that all the cases had been taken into the Osun state’s Isolation and Treatment centres in Osogbo and Ile Ife respectively.

He also hinted that while some of the latest cases clearly had contacts with previous cases in the state, the surveillance team was still working on ascertaining where others contracted the virus from.

The Health Commissioner was however quick to warn citizens and residents of the state to take responsibility by not letting down their guards.

“It is true we are carrying out massive and comprehensive contact tracing, but our people must take responsibility. We are already appearing to be putting up lackadaisical attitude.

“The virus is still very much with us. We must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission. We must in addition to all other precautionary measures use our face masks always. We must also put an end to travelling up and down. The ban on interstate travel is still in force.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Thursday, June 25, is 32. We have 84 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients while five deaths have been recorded,” Dr. Isamotu added.

