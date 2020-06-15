COVID-19: Not yet safe to reopen school ― FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Federal Government Monday warned states considering reopening of schools to jettison such plan, says the current situation of COVID-19 did not in any way support such initiative.

Speaking during a daily briefing in Abuja, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha said that the reopening of schools at this critical time amounts to exposing the general public to more danger.

“We get report that some states are considering reopening of schools, viewing centres and other gatherings that encourage large crown, such step is not encouraging at this moment. PTF is emphasising that it’s not yet safe to do so. We need to be cautious and adhere to the PTF guideline.

Mustapha regretted that the COVID-19 battle is no longer in the hand of health workers but rather in the hand of the general public, “before, health workers were our front line but that is no longer so, the war has shifted to the community, our health works are now our last line of defence.

“The war can no longer be won at the hospital, you are now responsible for protecting yourself, family and community, we must avoid large gathering and need to be responsible. PTF will remain conscious and adhere to precaution guideline like social distance, face mask among others”.

