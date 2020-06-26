Covid-19: Nigerian students hungry, stranded in foreign universities - Report

Breaking News
Covid-19: Nigerian students are hungry, stranded in foreign universities – Report

On 8:05 am
By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Many Nigerian students are reportedly, in dire conditions overseas and needed urgent help. “Some may resort to breaking shops due to hunger,” a student in Cyprus had alleged.

He spoke in an interview monitored by journalists in Kaduna. Alim Usman,a student in Cyprus said they were living without food and  accommodation, as their tenancy had expired in the university.

He said many students were now wandering and if the condition worsened, may soon resort to crime such as shop breaking to steal.

Bappa Ahmed who heads overseas student parents association in Kano, decried the situation, saying the students were in 3 institutions, overseas.

According to him, in one of the universities alone, there were 40 female students from the state.

However, Salisu Tanko Yakasai, an official from the Kano State Government, said they were conducting a students’ census, Local Government by Local Government so as to know the amount to pay and reach the students.

Also, Suleiman Muhammad Inuwa from another university in Cyprus told the rfi Hausa that many Nigerian students in the country were in a pitiable state. According to him, some were ill; others lacked accommodation and were very hungry.

He alleged that their complaints to the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey, which was in charge of the neighboring island of Cyprus, fell on deaf ears. “If you see us, you will pity our situation, we need help, urgently,” he said.

Vanguard

