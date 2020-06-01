COVID-19: Navy distributes palliatives, PPE to Otta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Naval Training Command , NAVTRAC in Apapa Lagos, weekend, presented palliatives and Personal Protection Equipment, PPE to 250 families in its host community in Otta , Ogun State.

The presentation according to the Acting Flag Officer Commanding FOC NAVTRAC, Rear Admiral Idowu Yusuf,was part of activities lined up for the one-week celebration of the Nigerian Navy 64th anniversary and also to appreciate the community for its support to the Nigerian Navy School of Music.

Presenting the palliative to the Olota of Otta, Prof. Abdul Kabir Obalanlege , Rear Admiral Yusuf, explained that “in line with the Nigerian Navy Corporate Social Responsibility and its effort to improve Civil/Military Relations, several host communities were selected by the Chief of the Naval Staff , Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas , to appreciate their outstanding cooperation to the Navy.

“The current global Corona Virus Dieses pandemic affecting the country has made the Nigerian Navy to modify this year’s celebration. This informed the selection of Idota Tutun community, Otta, as one of the several communities to benefit from the Chief of the Naval Staff ‘s COVID-19 palliatives, to alleviate the hardship caused by this global pandemic on our citizens. It is designed to assist 250 households with assorted foods and Personal Protective Equiptment including hand sanitisers , hand gloves and face masks.

READ ALSO: Navy distributes palliatives to 1000 Lagos households

“The school has played a lot of roles and the community itself has assisted our Naval personnel. Some information we get from the community sometime , helps in taking care of security operations, while , our presence has also assisted in curbing criminal activates because of the support we have got from the people”.

Similar presentation according to him, was also taking place concurrently at the Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulatory School , Makurdi, Benue State, and the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Kachia, Kaduna, among other schools under the NAVTRAC.

He therefore, advised residents of the community to adhere strictly to the preventive measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the Corona Virus disease such as “ washing of the hands with soap and water , avoiding touching of your face, nose or eyes with your hands, maintaining social/physical distance of two metres apart, and the use of face masks. It is also important to avoid staying in groups and whenever you want to cough or sneeze, do it into your elbow”.

In his response, the Olota of Otta who was represented by Oba Abdul-Akeem Kolawole, said, “for the Nigerian Navy to come to the aid of our people at this point in time is highly appreciated. We are happy that we have them in our community”.

He said the palliatives would be distributed among the aged, widows and less privileged in the 40 Community Development Areas that made up the community.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: