COVID-19: Nasarawa records 3 dead, 90 confirmed additional cases

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa State has recorded an additional 3 deaths, 90 confirmed cases in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this Thursday in Lafia at the high power review meeting of the state COVID-19 committee in Government house

According to the governor, “the state, unfortunately, recorded four dead including the member of the state assembly representing Nasarawa-West who had died earlier of the disease.

He explained that out of the 90 confirmed cases in the state, four died while 705 samples were taken from the state to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) for testing in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

“Out of the 705 samples taken, we have so far received 659 results and 90 were confirmed positive, while results of the remaining are still being awaited.

