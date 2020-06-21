Covid-19: Kano constitute C’ttee on schools re-opening

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru has constituted a state committee to come up with modalities for the re-opening of schools in the state.

Kiru made this known in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf, and made available to newsmen in the state.

The commissioner urged the committee members to expedite action in coming up with modalities that will facilitate the re-opening of the schools.

The committee has as it chairman, the Director Administration, and General Services of the ministry, Comrade Dalha Isah Fagge.

According to the statement, “the committee is among other things expected to come up with proposals that will be used in facilitating the re-opening of the schools especially the issue of social distancing among the students/ Pupils.

“Members of the committee include the Executive Chairman SUBEB, Executive Secretary KSSSSM, Executive Secretary Kano State Library Board, and the Executive Secretary Kano State Science and Technical Schools Board.

“Other members include Executive Secretary Kano State Agency for Mass Education, Director Planning, Research and Statistics of the ministry, Director Development Partners, S.A to the Commissioner and the PRO of the ministry as a publicity Secretary of the committee among other stakeholders,” the statement reads.

Recall that schools were directed to shut down to avert spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 disease in the state.

