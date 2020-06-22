COVID-19: Kano AFAN chair calls on FG to spend N13bn on farmers productivity, not on pests

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Kano State Chapter, Abdurrashid Magaji Rimingado, Sunday, called on the Federal Government to channel approved N13 billion to fight grasshoppers, locusts, and quela birds to boost farmers productivity amid Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Rimingado made the call in a statement he signed and made available to Vanguard, where he described the approval of N13 billion to fight pests purportedly coming from the Middle East as a misadventure.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, announced the desire to spend N13 billion to fight pests, quelea birds and locusts as against the crashing insecurity in the North East and North West regions and the looming food shortage due to the inability of Smallholder farmers to readily access their farms calls for a soul searching reflection.

“Our (AFAN) National President’s comments on this are predicated on the press release by the FMARD after the Honourable Minister of Agriculture’s official visit and flag off campaign in Kebbi State last week.

“As an NGO who had no office within the FMARD but only had access to information that is already in the public domain our comments are purely a direct response to what was given out by the Minister in his extempore speech in Kebbi.”

The statement also alleged that the group led by Faruk Rabiu Mudi is known to hobnob with the Minister of Agriculture and government interference based on his antecedents in Kano.

The statement also alleged that Mudi is “in cahoots with a very senior government official in Kano” registered an illegal All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano State Chapter Rc 93484 to supplant All Farmers Association of Nigeria( AFAN) Rc 18161 founded by HE Rear Admiral Nyako, Dr. Shettima Mustapha and Dr. Femi Coker.

“It is no wonder that he has moved his antiques to Supplant the National AFAN in collaboration with the current HMA Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, his benefactor.

“This explains his fierce defense of the HMA’s goof in the N13billion imbroglio on Facebook. It is foolhardy to defend falsehood no matter how much anyone tries. How can an NGO be the mouthpiece of FMARD and expect any sustainability?

“The long prose put out in defense of the FMARD by Mal Faruk appears copied and pasted because he does not have that level of lucidity even though that is couched in very poor language.”

In the statement, Kano State chapter of AFAN also accused Farouk-led group of speaking ill about the National President of AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim.

“By denigrating Arc Kabir Ibrahim, the elected National President of AFAN, a strong APC supporter who chaired the Jigawa State Congresses of 2014, Served in the PMB Presidential Campaign council on Admin & Finance as well as election monitoring and specifically in charge of Katsina State Situation room”, it added.

