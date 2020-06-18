Covid-19: Immigration resumes Migrant e-Registration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian Immigration Service NIS has announced the commencement of its migrant electronic registration, having suspended the same in the wake of emergency regulations out in place to control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, Covid-19 Pandemic.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the media office of the service on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement reads;

Consequent upon the gradual easing of the Covid-19 lockdown nationwide by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede has directed Commands to gradually commence Migrant e-registration exercise from Wednesday 1st July 2020.

“As a follow up to the directive, the following precautionary measures against Covid-19 as provided by National Centre for Disease Control be followed strictly: Routine Environmental Cleaning of the Registration Centres before migrants are granted access. Routine checking of Body Temperature of migrants by the use of temperature measuring tools prescribed.

Provision and Use of hand Sanitizers and Soap for washing hand whichever applicable”, among others.

