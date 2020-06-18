Covid-19: IMHA shut down

Kindly Share This Story:

…Abia govt seals church, shopping mall for violating protocol

By Chidi Nkwopara & Ugochukwu Alaribe

Imo State House of Assembly has been compulsorily shut down for two weeks, following the discovery that the dreaded Covid-19 virus, which berthed in the legislature, has infected two lawmakers.

Confirming the development to newsmen in Owerri, the Chairman, Covid-19 Task Force, Professor Maurice Iwu, said that the identified persons have been moved to the isolation centre for treatment.

“The State House of Assembly has been shut down as a result of the infection noticed in the place. One of the lawmakers and his wife have already been isolated, while the Assembly complex would be shut down for two weeks”, Iwu said.

He explained that the two-week period would not only enable government to fumigate the place, but will also enable other lawmakers to self-isolate.

The Task Force Chairman also disclosed that the samples of the entire members of the House of Assembly, their aides and staff, have been taken and the results were being expected.

“The Task Force has enhanced screening of 760 samples. 135 returned positive, with 92 active cases, while 43 patients have been successfully treated and discharged”, Professor Iwu recounted.

Continuing, the Chairman said that a woman died of Covid-19 in Imo, after she was delivered of twin babies, whose sample results returned negative.

Answering a question, Professor Iwu said that Covid-19 has not only become a health emergency, but also a social disharmony in the state.

“I advice Imo people and Nigerians in general, to observe all the safety regulations and precautions, as directed by the government”, Iwu pleaded.

Meanwhile, a painstaking check conducted by Vanguard yesterday, showed that a number of health institutions have shut their doors against patients.

According to Vanguard checks, the hospitals, including government owned establishments, are not accepting new patients, despite the degree of their health challenges.

At the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, a female who spoke to Vanguard on strict grounds of anonymity, explained that “apart from the ongoing indefinite industrial action commenced by the Resident Doctors, other health workers that are on the front line, are visibly afraid of getting infected.”

Vanguard equally gathered that all fresh patients were given telephone numbers belonging to the State Covid-19 Task Force and sent back home.

The situation was not better at the Specialist Hospital located at New Owerri, as most doors remained under lock and key.

While some people claimed that “the situation may not be unconnected with the government’s stay at home order”, another citizen hinged on fear that has gripped health workers.

“The health workers are simply afraid of the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic. How many of the health workers were trained to handle Covid-19 patients? They don’t want to risk their lives and we cannot blame them for opting to stay safe and alive”, a female relation of a patient, told Vanguard.

Abia govt seals church, shopping mall for violating protocol

Abia State government has sealed a Church, Chapel of Answers International, along Jubilee Road, Aba, for violating the state government guidelines on the covid 19 pandemic.

The enforcement team of the Ministry of Environment, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, accused the church members of failing to wear face masks, observe social distancing, having more than 50 worshippers per session and running weekly activities.

The team also sealed off a shopping plaza along Faulks road, near the Ariaria International Market.

With the increasing cases of covid 19 in Aba, Abia State deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu had warned that government would seal off churches and organizations violating the State Protocol on covid 19 in the state.

Oko Chukwu urged residents of the state, especially those living in Aba to take necessary measures to protect themselves as the infection outlook in the commercial city is not looking good.

He explained that the state government is committed to curtailing the spread of the virus and urged people of the state to obey the protocols on covid-19 such as wearing face mask, use of hand sanitizers, social distancing, among others.

