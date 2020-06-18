Breaking News
COVID-19: IFC invests $100m in Nigeria’s Zenith Bank to support SMEs

Zenith Bank 

The International Finance Corporation, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has announced an investment of up to $100 million in Zenith Bank Plc to help it increase support to clients and companies whose cash flows have been disrupted by challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IFC’s loan to Zenith Bank is its first investment in Africa through its COVID-19 fast-track financing support package. The funding will help Zenith, an existing IFC client and Africa’s sixth-largest bank, overcome challenges resulting from ongoing, limited access to foreign currency, working capital, and trade funding.

Zenith will support dozens of businesses in Nigeria’s health, pharmaceuticals, food, and trading sectors, allowing them to strengthen operations, maintain employment, and access critical imports of goods, commodities, and raw materials during these challenging economic times.

Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank, said, “IFC’s support is essential and will help us respond to challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will allow us to support compelling export initiatives and trade financing for critical goods and materials, especially for the medical and pharmaceuticals sectors. Our partnership with IFC is strong and we are committed to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements.”

IFC’s loan to Zenith is part of its $8 billion global fast-track financing package, announced in March to support business activity and preserve jobs in the face of COVID-19.

Eme Essien Lore, IFC Country Manager in Nigeria, said, “IFC’s support for Nigeria’s banking sector will help keep the wheels of Nigeria’s economy turning at a time when it is facing a major challenge from COVID-19. Our experience from past shocks, including the global financial crisis in 2008, has taught us that keeping companies solvent is key to saving jobs and limiting economic damage.”

