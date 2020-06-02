COVID-19: I wasn’t forcefully removed, Mordi opens up

Kindly Share This Story:

…says Delta Govt lied

…says he wasn’t sick of any ailment

…alleges he was being given 10 drugs twice daily

THE Chief Nursing Officer of Central Hospital, Agbor, Delta State, Mr. Michael Mordi who was said to have been forcefully removed from the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba by seven of his relatives, Monday evening, has opened up, saying he was not suffering from COVID-19.

The 53 years old Mordi who spoke to the Vanguard on his mobile telephone line, said he was not forcefully removed from the treatment centre as being speculated by the State Ministry of Health.

Insisting that he was not a COVID-19 patient, he lamented that he was forcefully isolated from his family and kept at the FMC for days not that he was sick.

Mordi maintained that he was hale and hearty when they picked him to the FMC treatment centre in Asaba on 24th May, adding that he was not exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19 or symptom any ailment for that matter.

Lamenting that he was being given 10 different drugs including antibiotics twice daily (morning and evening), he decried that “those drugs were capable of destroying my system. I was not sick of anything before they picked me up.

“I thank God that I am still alive even with those drugs they administered on me twice daily. They conducted so many tests on me including X-ray nothing was found.”

On the allegation that he was not cooperating with caregivers at the treatment centre, he said it not true, saying he was taking he medications even though he knew he was not sick.

Saying he requested a re-run test at his expense but they refused, Mordi said they also refused to show him the result of his previous test, rather “they asked me to pack my luggage and leave the centre after staying there from 24th May to 1st June”.

