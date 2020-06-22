COVID-19: High compliance as Bonny observes day one total lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

BONNY – RESIDENTS in Bonny Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, on Sunday observed with high-level compliance, the first day of the lockdown imposed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to contain the alarming spread of Coronavirus in the nation’s oil hub.

It was equally calm in the port town of Onne, Eleme LGA where lockdown was equally imposed following death of the branch manager of new generation bank where several co-staff subsequently tested positive.

Vanguard checks showed most residents stayed indoors, leaving the streets empty under heavy presence of a combined security team of Nigeria Police, Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, paramilitary organizations and men of the Vigilante Organization of Nigeria (VON), among others.

The security operatives were seen patrolling different roads around the town while others were stationed at strategic intersections to enforce compliance to the lockdown.

Usual busy spots including Court Road, Cable Road, Ikuba Nongo (Square), Madu Polo, Coal Beach, Roundabout, Igoni Polo, Dappa-Posie, Mission Road, Market Road, Bonny Main Market, Akiama, Hospital Road, King Perekule (New) Road, King Asimini (Berger Road) Bypass and Shell Gate were all deserted.

Also deserted were Orosikiri, Iwo-Ama, Sandfield, Fruit of Labour, Amaomu, Moore Jackson, King Jaja Street and Willbros Road Junction just as Bonny Abattoir was under lock and key.

Clement Longjohn, member, COVID-19 Taskforce in Bonny LGA, said the high-level compliance was no surprise as Bonny was known to be law-abiding.

He said, “Governor has given the order, we don’t have any choice than to comply. You can see the streets are empty, most people indoors. Hopefully, we expect that our Governor will do the needful by sending palliatives to the people.”

Waterfronts around the island that are daily beehives of marine transportation and sundry businesses were equally all deserted as movement in and out of Bonny, except for those on essential duties, has been banned indefinitely.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: