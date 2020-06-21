Breaking News
COVID-19: FG not in a hurry to resume train operations – Amaechi

On 7:00 pmIn Newsby
Kaduna-Abuja train

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Following continuous rise in the spread of coronavirus, the federal government has said there is no plan to commence immediate train services until the battle against the disease is won.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi stated this yesterday on his verified Twitter handle, @ChibuikeAmaechi.

According to Amaechi, resumption of train services would comply with safety protocols, adding that until all passengers comply with such measures as wearing of nose masks, sanitize their hands and observe social distancing, train services would not take of.

“We are not in a hurry to start train operations because of the danger of COVID-19 spread. When we start, all health and safety protocols must apply. You will not enter a train if you don’t adhere to our rules. The train will not move if passengers do not comply,” he wrote.

In a related development, the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has announced the arrival of the last batch of railway coaches in the country.

According to the corporation, the 40 coaches would be deployed to convey passengers along the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri routes.

Work, according to the NRC has also resumed on the 27km Lagos Blue line which runs from Marina to Okokomaiko.

Vanguard Nigeria News

