COVID -19: Edo records 41 new cases, tests 2331 persons

Plagued by the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Edo, the state government has stepped up efforts to curtail the spread of the pandemic by screening over 270, 000 residents, testing over 2331 others and intensifying the decontamination of homes and offices of 325 confirmed cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin yesterday said that the state government has taken serious measures to contain the pandemic by visiting over 630 rural and urban communities for Active Case Search (ACS) activities, and contact tracing 1222 others who had various degrees of contact with confirmed cases.

He disclosed that Edo state has recorded 41 new cases of COVID-19, saying that the state has so far recorded a total of 2288 suspected cases of COVID-19 in 17 Local government councils, the 325 confirmed cases were recorded in 14 LGAs, including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia South West, Owan East, Esan North East, and Etsako West.

Okundia, who urged residents to complement the state government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by turning out for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, warned residents against giving out wrong addresses and phone numbers during testing and screening.

He lamented that 17 confirmed cases were yet to be moved for treatment due to wrong addresses/phone numbers or lack of cooperation with surveillance/case management teams.

He said, “The Edo State Government urges all citizens to comply with all guidelines aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”

Vanguard

