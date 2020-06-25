COVID-19: Edo govt tests 5771 residents, decontaminates 797 homes

Kindly Share This Story:

…..extends case search to 911 communities

As part of measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and safeguard the wellbeing of Edo people, the state government has intensified Active Case Search (ACS) activities across 911 communities in Edo, testing over 5771 residents and decontaminating homes and offices of about 797 confirmed cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, noted that there is still poor compliance with precautionary measures against the spread of the disease including the compulsory use of facemask and social distancing.

He added that compliance to all safety and health measures to contain the virus was imperative as it will complement the government’s efforts at protecting the people, especially the state’s aged population, who account for most fatalities recorded in the state.

According to Okundia, “Edo State has so far recorded 797 confirmed cases, 5559 suspected cases, 2379 line-listed contacts, 346 persons of interest (POIs) and 32 COVID-related deaths, while 243 patients have been discharged”.

Okundia said while the 5559 suspected cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, the 797 confirmed cases were recorded in 15 LGAs including Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Ovia South West, Owan East, Esan North East, Etsako West and Etsako East LGA.

The commissioner added, “The Edo State Government has taken serious steps to contain the pandemic across all communities in Edo, but we have observed poor compliance among members of the public towards COVID-19 preventive measures. This is even as some give out wrong addresses and phone numbers during sample collection which makes it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after laboratory results are released.

“The government urges all residents to stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.

“Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance”.

