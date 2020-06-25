COVID-19: Edo discharges 11, clears 2165 suspected cases, records one death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state government Thursday said 11 more COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and discharged after they tested negative for the virus.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki disclosed that the state recorded one more COVID-19 related death, noting that the elderly are most affected by the virus.

According to him, “We have discharged 11 more COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centres, bringing the number of recoveries to 253. However, we recorded one (1) more death. Our elderly population is most vulnerable and must be protected in this period. Please stay safe”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, said the state was making steady progress in the management of the pandemic, reassuring that the Obaseki-led administration remains committed to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people.

Okundia added that the remaining 532 active cases are being managed at various isolation facilities in the state and are responding well to treatment.

The commissioner said the state has so far recorded 817 confirmed cases, 5647 suspected cases and is contact-tracing 2441 persons, while 2165 suspected other cases, including 1819 line-listed contacts and 346 persons of interest (POIs) have been exited after the compulsory 14-day follow up.

He added, “While the state government intensifies efforts to protect Edo people from this deadly disease, we urge all citizens to stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

