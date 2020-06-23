COVID-19: Delta Council shuts down church, health care center, saloon

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Ughelli North Local Government Council, has infinitely shutdown a church, a primary health care center and a hair saloon following reported cases of COVID-19 in the three locations.

The church, Christ Liberation Church, is located along Oviri-Ogor road, Otovwodo while the health care center and hair saloon are both located at Odovie community and Afisiere road respectively.

The council in a statement dated June 22, also warned that Ughelli North has recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases describing the number of cases in the council as alarming.

The statement which was signed by the Executive Secretary/Head of Primary Health Care department, Dr. Uyovwiesevwa J. Moh, warned health care centers in the council against treatment of suspected COVID-19 cases.

The statement reads in part: “All attendees or contacts to any of the above mentioned, should proceed on self-isolation for two-weeks and where they develop symptoms, they should go to the Central Hospital, Ughelli for sample collection and testing.”

VANGUARD

