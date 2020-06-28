Court remands company’s GM for alleged theft in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt has remanded the General Manager of Fedison Manpower Supply Limited, Mr. Odibo Efe, for alleged theft.

The operatives of the State Investigation Bureau, SIB, had arrested the suspect following an allegation that he attacked the home of one Chief Rowland Okpoko.

The suspect was alleged to have broken into the home of Okpoko, and carted away over 14 television sets and other valuables from the home.

Count one of the charges with suit number, PMC/763c/2020 read: “That you Odibo Ete Edirin ‘m’ and others now at large 16th of November, 2019, at Rumuola, Obio/AKpor Local Government Area of Rivers State within the Port Harcourt Magisterial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit Felony to wit: Burglary and Stealing and thereby Committed an offence punishment under Section 5l6A of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol. II, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria1999.”

When the matter came up in court, Efe pleaded not guilty to the six counts preferred against him by the prosecution.

Hussein Egielemai, counsel for the defense, had prayed the court to grant the suspect bail on the grounds that he is the manager of a firm in the state and would appear in court’s at every of the courts sitting on the matter.

Counsel for prosecution who opposed the bail application, urged the court to use its discretion to ensure that the defence did not abscond from trial.

Chief Magistrate Ipalibo Iyabo remanded the suspect in the custody of SIB and adjourned till June 25. But, at the resumed hearing on Thursday, the suspect was granted N500,000 bail.

