Court didn’t stop Obaseki from participating in PDP primary election — Party official

No comment on court ruling barring Obaseki — Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

A member of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the public to dismiss the “false report” purportedly barring Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki from participating in its Thursday’s governorship election primaries.

Report of Obaseki’s prohibition from the delegate elections follows a motion filed by Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

Ogbeide-Ihama, who was highly favoured for the ticket in the past few weeks, recently had his prospects waned a bit following the defection last week of Obaseki and the Edo deputy governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, both of whom are now favoured to run for the September 19, election on the platform of the PDP.

The NWC member who pleaded anonymity when this medium sought his reaction on Tuesday said the online report got it wrong, arguing that what was said was that both parties should attend the court today (Wednesday) for hearing on the matter.

He said: “It is either the reporter had little knowledge of reporting judiciary or he deliberately set out to mislead Nigerians. What Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile said was that both parties (Ogbeide-Ihama, Obaseki, PDP, and others) should return to the court on Wednesday for the determination of the motion.

“The learned Justice asked that the motion be served Obaseki and other parties via a newspaper publication. How this translates to stopping anyone from participating in the primary election beats me hollow.

“Nigerians should dismiss that fake news and I gathered that even the online medium has updated their initial erroneous report, having realized the true state of things,” he said.

When contacted for his reaction, the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus declined to comment on the issue, noting that the matter was before the court.

The aide who does not want his name in print said: “The chairman is a democrat and a believer in the rule of law. Since the matter is before the court, he would rather choose to keep his peace on the issue for now,” he added.

Ogbeide-Ihama, chairman House Committee on Culture and Tourism had advanced reasons to stop Governor Obaseki from participating in the delegate election including the much-publicized certificates scandals, not obtaining his nomination forms within the timeline stipulated for the exercise, among others.

