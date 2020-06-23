Confusion over Covid-19 figures in Imo

On 5:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Imo Assembly

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

There is confusion over the number of persons infected by Covid-19 in Imo state, especially that of members of the state House of Assembly.

Vanguard gathered, Tuesday, in Owerri that there have been conflicting figures from the task force on Covid-19 and that on some of the lawmakers testing positive.

READ ALSO: No state is free of COVID-19 in Nigeria — FG

While the Iwu’s task force is said to have released that 13 lawmakers tested positive, the leadership of the Imo state House of Assembly said the number has not exceeded five.

To this extent, the Special Adviser on Media to the Imo State Assembly speaker, Emeka Ahaneku, said that the testing for Covid-19 has been conducted on the staff of the Assembly and that the results are being awaited.

He further said: “A lot of staff and House of Assembly lawmakers were tested on Monday, and the results are yet to come out. There are cases of Covid-19  in the House of Assembly, they are not up to five. The number of people being quoted is outrageous as most of them are negative.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!