Confusion over Covid-19 figures in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

There is confusion over the number of persons infected by Covid-19 in Imo state, especially that of members of the state House of Assembly.

Vanguard gathered, Tuesday, in Owerri that there have been conflicting figures from the task force on Covid-19 and that on some of the lawmakers testing positive.

While the Iwu’s task force is said to have released that 13 lawmakers tested positive, the leadership of the Imo state House of Assembly said the number has not exceeded five.

To this extent, the Special Adviser on Media to the Imo State Assembly speaker, Emeka Ahaneku, said that the testing for Covid-19 has been conducted on the staff of the Assembly and that the results are being awaited.

He further said: “A lot of staff and House of Assembly lawmakers were tested on Monday, and the results are yet to come out. There are cases of Covid-19 in the House of Assembly, they are not up to five. The number of people being quoted is outrageous as most of them are negative.”

