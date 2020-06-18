CLO appeals to striking resident doctors to resume work

Kindly Share This Story:

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged striking resident doctors to resume work to save the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases.

Chairman of CLO, Anambra, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme, made the plea while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday on the impact of the nationwide strike by resident doctors nationwide.

Ezekwueme noted that other closely related disease the country was battling included Lassa fever and typhoid/malaria.

“I most passionately appeal to our distinguished and respected striking medical doctors to remember Hippocratic Oath to save and protect the lives of hapless patients and humanity.

“Government at all levels should engage them in sincere dialogue and negotiations to ensure industrial harmony and peace.

“Significantly, payment for their agreed hazardous allowances and other entitlements will motivate and encourage them to urgently resume their very sensitive work,’’ he said.

Ezekwueme noted that it was still outrageous that some Nigerians still doubt the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that enlightened Nigerians should be in a better position to educate the citizens.

“It is of great relevance to note that COVID-19 is the greatest threat and enemy of humanity. The health challenges posed by the pandemic calls for marshal plans by the government, medical experts, civil society organisations and citizenry.

“It will be very unfortunate and pathetic if the virus is not controlled because the future just like the present will be very bleak and regrettable,’’ he said.

