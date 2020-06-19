CJN swears in Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court president

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday, swore in Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal.

Performing the ceremony at the Supreme Court, the CJN, urged the new Court of Appeal President to abide by the oath of her office and ensure that the appellate court would continue to maintain its credibility and integrity.

The CJN further implored the new PCA to always carry her colleagues along and ensure that justice is served to Nigerians at all times.

He stressed that the appellate court must brace up to the challenge of speedy dispensation of justice considering that it has the largest number of Justices in the country.

Besides, the CJN enjoined Justice Dongban-Mensem who is the second female President of the Court of Appeal, to ensure regular meetings with Presiding Justices in all divisions of the court as well as other Justices, to enable them to understand challenges the court may be face with.

“From my personal experience, work load in the Court of Appeal, especially in the divisions is the highest. It is a home of work, it is a home of cooperation, but with your experience, hardwork and zeal, you will not find your new status difficult.

“If you sustain your good character and conduct, your tenure will definitely be a excellent one. Try to be your self and do not allow others derail you. Remain what we know you for”, the CJN added.

Meanwhile, in her remarks, the new PCA expressed her gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for okaying her appointment based on recommendation of the National Judicial Council, NJC.

She pledged to do her best to ensure that tenets of justice are upheld by the appellate court under her leadership, saying she would build on legacies that were left behind by her predecessors.

Among those that attended the inauguration included the governors of Sokoto, Plateau, Niger and Kebbi state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: